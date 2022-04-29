Fazal Ali bags double titles at AITA Super Series U-12 Tennis Tournament

Published Date - 06:50 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Winners and runners-up of the Siddamsetty Krishna Rao Memorial AITA Super Series Boys.

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu’s Meer Fazal Ali bagged twin titles – under-12 boys singles and doubles – at the Siddamsetty Krishna Rao Memorial AITA Super Series Boys & Girls Under-12 Tennis Tournament at Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet on Friday.

In the boys final, Fazal Ali defeated top seeded Praneeth Reddy from Telangana 6-0, 6-1. He then paired with Praneeth to down the duo of Smita Undre and Vijay Kumar Varun 6-0, 6-1 for the doubles title.

In the girls under-12 category, Tamil nadu’s Shravya Numburi defeated top seeded Kiran Shrishti from Karnataka 6-3, 6-4 for the title.

However, Kiran made amends by winning the doubles crown along with Pradmakumar Karthika by defeating Niesha Enja and Unnathi Muralihar 6-1, 6-0.

Results: Final:

Boys U-12 Singles: Meer Fazal Ali (1) (TN) bt CD Praneeth Reddy (2) (TS) 6-2,6-0;

Girls U-12 Singles: Shravya Numburi (TN) bt Kiran Shrishti (1) (KA) bt 6-3,6-4;

Boys U-12 Doubles: Meer Fazal Ali (TN)/CD Praneeth Reddy (TS) (1) bt Smita Undre (MH)/Vijay Kumar Varun (TN)(2) 6-0,6-1;

Girls U-12 Doubles: Kiran Srishti (KA)/Padmakumar Karthika (1)(KA) bt Niesha Enja (TS)/Unnathi Muralihar (KA) 6-1,6-0.

