FBO beaten by podu farmer in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: A forest beat officer (FBO) was attacked by a tribal at Chinthalapadu under Annaram forest section in Mulakalapalli mandal in the district on Thursday.

The FBO, Poora was beaten up by a podu farmer Sodey Chukka with a garden hoe causing bleeding injury on the beat officer’s head.

He was shifted to Khammam for treatment and was said to be stable.

The incident occurred when the FBO tried to stop the farmer from causing a breach in a water pond in the forest area.

A case was registered at Mulakalapalli police station in connection with the incident.