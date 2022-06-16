Two forest officers attempt to end lives in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Nirmal: A deputy forest range officer and a forest beat officer attempted to end their lives as they were depressed after being placed under suspension. They were admitted to a hospital in Nirmal district headquarters and their condition is learned to be stable.

Nirmal District Forest Officer Vikas Meena said that Mamada deputy range officer Rajashekhar and FBO Vennela bid to commit suicide by consuming some pesticide that they were carrying in the office of the forest department. They were immediately rushed to a hospital and their medical condition was out of danger. They would be under observation of doctors for 24 hours.

It is learned that Rajashekhar and Vennela were suspended for showing negligence in protecting the forests of their jurisdictions. An internal inquiry was carried out into the alleged apathy of the foresters and it was found that the two showed callous attitude in preventing encroachments of forest lands.

Based on instructions of Field Director to Kawal Tiger Reserve, CP Vinod, the DFO placed the foresters under suspension.

