Two forest officials suspended for graft in Asifabad

In a video clip released to press personnel, FSO and FBO were seen collecting Rs 25,000 from the fishermen.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A forest section officer (FSO) and forest beat officer (FBO) were placed under suspension for allegedly demanding a bribe from three fishermen belonging to Kotta Dubbaguda hamlet under Komatiguda village in Wankidi mandal on Tuesday.

An order to this effect was issued by District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwal on Wednesday evening

As per the order, FSO Attaruddin and FBO Sadiq Hussain were suspended, based on a probe into the allegations leveled against them by the fishermen Boyire Mallaiah, Chichorkar Ganapathi and Boyire Ramesh.

In a video clip released to press personnel, FSO and FBO were seen collecting Rs 25,000 from the fishermen. The officials demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to avoid the fishermen from being booked for hunting wildlife.

They reportedly caught the three while returning from an irrigation tank and threatened to register a case after finding fishnets. They then thrashed the fishermen by confining them in a room for a while and released only when they promised to give the bribe.