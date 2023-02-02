February 3 is big day for Kothagudem’s techie turned actor

Vamsi Vutukuru is hoping to make it big in the film industry with his debut appearance on silver screen with a crowd-funded movie, ‘Rebels of Tupakulagudem’

By James Edwin Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Techie turned actor Vamsi Vutukuru.

Kothagudem: Having served as a software developer in a renowned software company, a young techie from the district quit his well paying job to explore the world of movies.

Hailing from Aswapuram, Vamsi Vutukuru is hoping to make it big in the film industry with his debut appearance on silver screen with a crowd-funded movie, ‘Rebels of Tupakulagudem’, which will be released on Friday.

About 50 cast and crew, including the director and writer, are making a debut with the movie. Vaaradhi Creations, which produced the movie, is also debuting into film production.

“At our village, watching movies is the only entertainment we had and I used to replay the roles of actors and try their dance moves at home. Thus, I developed a strong passion for acting since my childhood and my brother Rajesh’s support has been great for me to reach this stage,” Vamsi said.

“Soon after completing B Tech (IT) I got campus placement in TCS in 2015 but my zeal to be on the silver screen continued to occupy my mind. Finally in 2018, I quit the job and started my journey as a full-time theatre actor in 2018,” he said.

Speaking to Telangana Today Vamsi explained that his association with Samahaara Theatre Cooperative and Nibha Theatre Ensemble nurtured his acting skills. Nearly 50 performances he made on stage in Telugu, English and Hindi plays earned him due recognition. While excelling in theatre and giving auditions for movies he got an offer as a supporting character, Swami, in ‘Rebels of Tupakulagudem’. He has also made shortfilms.

The plot of the movie is inspired by a job scam that happened in 2009. Director Jaideep Vishnu and writer Santhosh Murakikar believe that it will impress the audience. Music is composed by Mani Sharma while lyricist Kasarla Shyam wrote songs of the film, Vamsi said.

“While exploring opportunities in films I will continue to be associated with theatre as I love to be on stage and in front of the camera. I and the movie team are very excited to know about the public response to Rebels of Tupakulagudem”, he added.