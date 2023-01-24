Student goes missing from Ashram School in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:44 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Kothagudem: A missing person notice has been issued by the Paloncha sub-divisional police for a tenth class student, Ch Srividya, 15, who went missing on Monday.

Paloncha DSP, T Satyanarayana in a statement here said the student studying at the TSWREIS Hostel had gone out of the hostel during the early hours and had not returned. Her father Sammaiah searched for her but could not find her whereabouts and lodged a complaint with Paloncha town police.

Three teams have been formed for tracing the girl. If anyone finds the girl, the information has to be shared with the DSP on his mobile number: 9490800100, CI Nagaraju’s number: 9440795313 or SI’s number: 9440795315, the statement said.