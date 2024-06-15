Ferti9 opens two new clinics in Andhra Pradesh

Two new fertility clinics located in Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram launched on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Leading IVF chain Ferti9 opened doors for two new fertility clinics located in Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. With more than a decade of operations, the healthcare group is the third largest in its domain.

Speaking of the expansion, Executive Director and CEO of Ferti9 Fertility Center Vinesh Gadhia, said, “We are very proud to be the fastest growing IVF chain in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets. This expansion marks an important milestone in our mission to provide cutting-edge fertility treatments.” The organisation facilitated over 12,000 successful pregnancies to date, Vinesh added.

Dr. Jyoti, Medical Director of Ferti 9 Fertility Center said, “These new centers are an extension of the company’s commitment to achieving excellence in assisted reproduction treatments with an emphasis on safety, transparency and compassionate care.

Dr Soumya Varudu, Fertility Consultant, Ferti9 Fertility Centre, Rajahmundry says “We strive to ensure that each treatment plan is tailored specifically to the unique needs of our patients, providing them with not only solutions, but also hope and understanding on their journey to parenthood.”

Dr. Ashwini Vuyyuri, Fertility Consultant, Ferti9 Fertility Center, Rajahmundry said, “We are delighted to provide expert fertility care to the residents of the growing city of Rajahmundry.”

Dr. Sunitha Sadhu, Fertility Consultant at Ferti 9 Fertility Center, Tirupati said, “The team focuses on accurate diagnosis. Ensures that each patient receives a treatment plan tailored to their specific needs.”

Dr. Deepti Damodara, Fertility Consultant, Ferti9 Fertility Center, Tirupati said, “At Ferti9 Fertility Center, Tirupati, we prioritize excellence in both technology and patient experience.”