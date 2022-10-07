Fervour, fanfare mark ‘Alai Balai’

Hyderabad: The annual Dasara fete, ‘Alai Balai’, was celebrated amidst much fervour and fanfare with various folklore and tribal artistes performing traditional dances and folk songs at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally here on Thursday.

The 18th edition of the event was organised by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Vijayalakshmi. Leaders of various political parties also participated in the event. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who participated in the event, praised the Haryana Governor for bringing people from all faith onto a common platform through ‘Alai Balai’. “I am impressed by the Telangana culture and folklore. We should take inspiration from such kind of culture to bring harmony in the country,” he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said ‘Alai Balai’ had brought leaders from all political parties onto a common platform. “Organising such an event every year needs great effort and commitment. ‘Alai Balai’ has become a symbol of unity and harmony,” he said. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who participated in the event, played the drums and danced with the folk artistes.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao, former Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, CPI national secretary K Narayana, CPI state secretary Chanda Venkat Reddy, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder M Kodandaram and several other leaders were present on the occasion. Bandaru Dattatreya felicitated local artistes and prominent personalities on the occasion.