Few Trains Cancelled Due To Non Interlocking Works In Guntur Division

The trains which were cancelled are Guntur – Dhone running between December 2 to 6 and Dhone – Guntur running between December 3 to 7.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works between Cheekategalapalem – Gundlakamma stations in Guntur division, certain trains were either cancelled or partially cancelled.

Accordingly, the trains which were cancelled are Guntur – Dhone running between December 2 to 6 and Dhone – Guntur running between December 3 to 7.

Similarly, trains which were partially cancelled are Repalle – Markapur and Markapur – Tenali running between December 3 to 6 and Guntur – Kacheguda running on December 5 and 6 and Kacheguda – Guntur running on December 4 and 5.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas:

To clear extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar on December 6, two special trains will be running between Adilabad and Dadar i.e, Adilabad – Dadar on December 5 and Dadar – Adilabad on December 7.

These special trains consist of all General Second Class Chair Car Coaches, SCR said.