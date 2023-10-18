FICCI ladies organisation hosts session on Competition Law in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:36 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: A session on the Competition Law and its significance to the industry was organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). Nisha Kaur Uberoi, internationally recognized as one of India’s leading competition lawyers, was in conversation with Mehak Gupta, the Associate Partner at Stratage Law Partners at the session.

Speaking about Competition Law as a specialization, Nisha Kaur Uberoi

said it was catching up and there is a greater demand for specialists in this domain. As of now, the specialization has just 50 lawyers in top positions and about 200 practising but the demand is more.

“We need more women. I found few women in National Law Colleges when I studied. Now nearly 50 per cent of students in such colleges are women. The Indian judiciary needs more women. We see more women in legal firms but very few in courts. We need more women judges,” she said.

Ritu Shah, Chairperson of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter said the Competition Law is that field of law that promotes to maintain market competition by regulating anti-competitive practices or conduct by companies. As businesses grow and markets evolve, the need for experts in this field is greater.