FIFA WC 2022: Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0, advance to round of 16

Brazil overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Switzerland 1-0 and advance to the round of the 16 of the World Cup on Monday.

By AP Published Date - 11:49 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

AP Photo

Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute with a shot from inside the area to put Brazil in the last 16 with a match to spare in Group G. Brazil striker Neymar stayed at the team’s hotel treating a right ankle injury sustained in the opener in Qatar.

Team doctors have not yet given a timetable on his return — or said if he will return at all. The win gave Brazil six points from two matches, leaving Switzerland with three.

Serbia and Cameroon, which drew 3-3 earlier Monday, have point each.Switzerland needs a win in the last match against Serbia to guarantee its spot in the next stage.

A draw may be enough depending on the match between Brazil and Cameroon.