Fight over chicken leg piece leads to death of labourer in Telangana

The incident took place on December 9 but came to light only late on Monday evening with the arrest of six persons in connection with the murder.

By | Published: 11:48 am 11:51 am

Peddapalli: A fight over who should have the leg pieces in a chicken dish led to the death of a migrant labour from Odisha at a brick kiln unit near Raghavapur recently.

The incident took place on December 9 but came to light only late on Monday evening with the arrest of six persons in connection with the murder.

Police said four labourers – Basu Jora, Puja Lungiar, Bheemsa Jora and Baya Lungiar – all from Sunaparwath, Sadaranghat district of Orissa, landed here four months ago to work in MSB brick kiln unit near Raghavapur.

As was their normal practice, the labourers bought vegetables and chicken from Peddapalli market on December 9. Under the influence of liquor, Bheemsar Jora entered into an argument with others over the leg pieces in the dish.

Fed up with Bheemsar Jora, who apparently used to get into fights often, Basu Jora and Puja Lungiar smashed the former’s head with a boulder. Bheemsar Jora fell unconscious with severe head injuries.

The other three workers, in panic, informed the brick kiln unit owners Esarapu Sravan and Mekala Mallesh about the incident. They took the injured Jora to a local RMP doctor, but with his condition taking a serious turn, they shifted him to a private hospital in Peddapalli. However, Bheemsa Jora breathed his last on the way to Karimnagar hospital for treatment.

Instead of bringing back the body, the brick kiln owners performed the final rites of the victim in a graveyard in Karimnagar.

They also managed to obtain a fake death certificate stating that Jora died accidentally in a cave-in at the unit. Another brick cline owner, Ambati Sathish, helped them to get the fake death certificate.

The incident, however, went viral in the area, and Raghavapur panchayat secretary Goutham Srinivas lodged a complaint with Basanthnagar police.

Peddapalli DCP Ravinder said based on the complaint, they began investigation and registered a case. Basu Jora, Puja Lungiar, Baya Lungiar, Sravan, Mahesh and Sathish were taken into custody and remanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .