Fight over Facebook post leaves student dead in Hyderabad Madrasa

Hyderabad: A scuffle, allegedly over a Facebook post, left a student dead at a madrasa in Puppalguda, Narsingi on Thursday night.

A 17-year-old student from Bihar, studying at the Madrasa had recently posted a photo on his Facebook page featuring his fellow students.

According to the Narsingi police, the post however, was found to be disrespectful by some of his school friends. Upon learning about the post, the victim, Mohd Raqeem (17), engaged in a heated argument with the one who posted it.

The confrontation escalated, leading to the teen physically assaulting Raqeem. He reportedly punched and attacked Raqeem, causing injuries to his neck and face. During the scuffle, he reportedly slipped and fell from the first floor of the Madrasa building

Subsequently, Raqeem was rushed to Golconda Area Hospital, where he was declared dead by the duty doctor.

Based on a complaint from Mohd.Nazeemul Haq, teacher at the madrasa, the Narsingi police have registered a case under section 304-II of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are investigating.

There are conflicting reports surrounding the incident, with some stating that Raheem fell during a physical education class, while others suggest that he was pushed or fell during the fight.

Meanwhile, making the development murky, the victim’s family alleged that the youngster was beaten to death by the Madarsa staff.

Multiple allegations have added another layer to the investigation, as police seek to ascertain the truth behind Raheem’s untimely death.