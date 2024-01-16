| Hyderabad 43 Year Old Man Killed In Road Accident In Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: 43-year-old man killed in road accident in Hayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: A man was killed in a road accident at Hayathnagar in the city outskirts on Monday night.

The victim Shayamala Venkat Reddy (43), a resident of Abdullapurmet was going on a motorcycle from Hayathnagar towards Pedda Amberpet when an unknown person came in front of his bike.

“Venkat Reddy in his attempt to save the pedestrian, applied sudden brakes to his bike and in the process, fell down from the motorcycle. He sustained serious head injuries and died,” said Hayathnagar police.

A case is registered and investigation going on.