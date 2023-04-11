‘File criminal cases against pvt hospitals operating without mandatory permissions’

Health Minister Harish Rao has instructed health department officials to file criminal cases against private hospitals operating without mandatory permissions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

File Photo

Sangareddy: Health Minister T Harish Rao has instructed health department officials to file criminal cases against private hospitals operating without mandatory permissions.

During the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting on Tuesday, when a ZPTC member raised a question about a private hospital that had opened exactly opposite the government hospital in Narayankhed, the Minister directed the District Medical and Health Officer Dr Gayathri to conduct raids on such hospitals and initiate action on them.

Rao asked officials to regularly inspect private hospitals and clinics to check permissions and qualifications of doctors.