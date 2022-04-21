Filmmaker Subbu Vedula talks about his new movie ‘Bommala Koluvu’

By Shweta Watson Published: 08:00 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: Although we hear many success stories, in practicality, it’s not easy to give up a secure career to pursue your passion. Vizag-based Subbu Vedula was the vice-president at an investment banking company in New York but realised that his true passion lay in filmmaking. He gave up his illustrious job and enrolled in the Tisch School of Arts at New York University.

Subbu’s interest in films peaked when he got addicted to watching thrillers on OTT platforms. He first ventured into writing and then gradually direction. His favourite filmmaker is Night Shyamalan, and Subbu was inspired by the renowned director to make edge-of-the-seat thrillers with “surprise elements”.

Cut short to 2020, Subbu released his first feature film titled ‘Raahu’ starring Kriti Garg and AbeRaam Varma in the lead roles. The thriller film’s plot revolved around Bhanu (Garg) who suffers from conversion disorder, which makes her temporarily blind to the sight of blood. She decides to get married to her beau, despite her father’s disapproval due to his belief in astrology. ‘Raahu’ made good noise in the industry and was even nominated for the SIIMA Awards.

Come this Friday, Subbu’s second film titled ‘Bommala Koluvu’ is set to hit the screens. “This movie is again a thriller and is set in the Covid times. The storyline revolves around a girl who thinks her neighbour might be involved in a serious crime but her boyfriend doesn’t buy into the argument. Then, suddenly, she goes missing and he has to find what happened to her. The film is very relevant and relatable and will make you wonder what you would do if you were in the lead characters’ shoes,” shares Subbu, who also loves travelling and still photography.

Anirudh Ravichander’s cousin Hrishikesh has been roped in to play the lead role. Anirudh has sung for a romantic duet in the film. Priyanka Sharma and Malavika Satheesan are playing the female leads in ‘Bommala Koluvu’. “I am quite excited as the film’s release is nearing but I am equally nervous because huge films are currently running in the theatres. But then again, there’s always a risk factor for small films — be it in the form of pandemic or competition,” shared Subbu, adding that his next project with Regina Cassandra and JD Chakravarty is in post-production stage.

