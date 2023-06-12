Maaveeran’s second single will be released on Monday

The makers of Maaveeran are now ready with the second single from the film. The second song will be announced today at 5 p.m.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:00 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Maaveeran is Sivakarthikeyan‘s upcoming film, which is set to be released on July 14 in Telugu and Tamil. Sivakarthikeyan is in super form and is a rising star in Kollywood in recent times with two 100 crore gross movies Doctor and Don. Though his last movie, Prince,did not do well at the box office, both the Telugu and Tamil audiences are very excited for Maaveeran.

The makers of Maaveeran, Shanthi Talkies, have already released the first single from the film. Scene Ah Scene Ah song is an instant hit and got more than 10 million views on YouTube. Bharath Sankar is the composer. Anirudh Ravichander sang the song.

The makers are now ready with the second single from the film. The second song will be announced today at 5 p.m.

Maaveeran is written and directed by Madonne Ashwin. Aditi Shankar is the female lead in the film. Vidhu Ayyanna is the cinematographer, and Philomin Raja is the editor.

-Kiran