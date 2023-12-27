| Jr Ntr Starrer Devara Teaser To Be Out Soon Composer Anirudh Ravichander Expresses Excitement

By ANI Published Date - 05:21 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Mumbai: Building more anticipation about the Pan-India film ‘Devara’ starring Jr NTR, makers seem to release the much-awaited teaser soon. Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander shared his excitement.

Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Recently, rumours about the makers planning to release the teaser have gone viral.

In the latest update on this action saga, Anirudh who is also composing the music for Devara, added fuel to rumours and shared his reaction to the upcoming teaser.

To tease his fans, Anirudh took to X and wrote, “#Devara teaser @tarak9999 and #KoratalaSiva Excited #AllHailTheTiger.”

The film which is set against the costal lands is helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. ‘Devara’ will be released in two parts.

The first part of the film will be released on April 5, 2024. ‘Devara’ marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the ‘RRR’ actor.

The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.