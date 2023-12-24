Filmmakers, writers gather at Gandhari Khilla in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Participants pose for a group photo after gathering at historic Gandhari Khilla near Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday.

Mancherial: Senior and budding filmmakers, talented craftsmen and actors from several parts of the state gathered at the historic Gandhari Khilla on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday. The event titled ‘Ma Sakkani Sinma Muchatlu’ was hosted by lyricist Akkala Chandramouli from Ramakrishnapur.

The film directors, writers, lyricists and cinematographers took part in the event. They discussed the process of filmmaking, direction, acting, screenplay, etc. They delved on techniques to excel in the field and relevant crafts. They vowed to work together in the coming days. Seniors promised to encourage talented craftsmen by providing opportunities.

The participants then had lunch and spent leisurely in the lap of nature. Chandramouli thanked the filmmakers for gracing the occasion. Noted novelist Allam Rajaiah, directors Kalyan Rao, Kumara Swamy, Thirupathi Varma, Govind Raju, and writer Kishan Ettyala, were among many who took part in the event.