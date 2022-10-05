Films that will make you smile

By Kota Saumya Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Chuck the big-ticket release for these small-town oriented films which will make you feel good

Hyderabad: With audiences lapping up content with fresh and relatable characters, the past couple of months have witnessed a variety of films with a hatke take. Made on a smaller budget, it was the films with least amount of promotional circus that clicked with the audiences. Check out some films with unique protagonists that make you want to root for them.

Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor does a decent job playing the timid Jerry who unwittingly becomes a drug peddler to pay her ailing mother’s medical bills. The black comedy has great performances by Mita Vashist who plays Jerry’s mother and Deepak Dobriyal who stalks Jerry. Janvhi’s Jerry manages to convince everyone with her small town girl goody-two-shoes act. But, underneath the innocent façade is a girl who doesn’t think twice about getting someone killed for her survival.

Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurana who is the poster boy for social message-oriented films is back with yet another rib-tickler in Doctor G. The film sees him play a male gynaecologist and dealing with irate husbands, weirded out women and a supervising doctor who tells him to grow out of his oft-repeated statements of ‘people preferring female gynaecologist’. The story appears fresh and Ayushmann seems to have another winner on his hands going by the looks of the trailer.

Chhatriwali

Rakul Preet Singh plays a chemistry graduate who ends up being a quality tester for condoms to make ends meet. Although condoms are still spoken of in hush-hush tones in the country, the actor has said previously that it’s a family movie. The movie is again centered on a small-town girl aspiring for a better life for herself and her family.

Babli Bouncer

Madhur Bandharkar’s turns his focus to Haryana and its burgeoning youth eager to make quick money with their beauty and brawn in Babli Bouncer. It is a feel-good film that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Tamannaah is a village belle who becomes a female bouncer because that’s what she always wanted to do. Her father lets her fly away to Delhi where the ‘matric-fail’ Babli is charged with keeping female party-goers in line. The movie doesn’t throw any punches in dialogues, but is a nice distraction for a weekend watch.