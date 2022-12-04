Zee5 announces its next Original film ‘Chhatriwali’, starring Rakul Preet Singh

Zee5 has recently announced its upcoming original film, ‘Chhatriwali’ on the occasion of World Aids Day

December 4, 2022

Hyderabad: Zee5 has recently announced its upcoming original film, ‘Chhatriwali’ on the occasion of World Aids Day (December 1). Slated to go live on the platform early next year, the direct-to-digital movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles, ‘Chhatriwali’ aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

A slice-of-life film set in Haryana, ‘Chhatriwali’ is headlined by Rakul Preet Singh who plays the quality control head in a condom factory. Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining and family friendly.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, Zee5 India, said, “After the success of two path-breaking films like ‘Helmet’ and ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, we are happy to bring forth ‘Chhatriwali’ which deals with a taboo subject of sex education in a progressive and an entertaining manner.

The film delivers a punch about the importance of sex education with humour and sensitivity. With a mix of social message, strong woman character, comedy, subtlety, and lots of drama, ‘Chhatriwali’ is sure to entertain and educate our audience.”

Rakul said, “For me every film of mine has been special but ‘Chhatriwali’ is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what’s better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message. I’m happy to raise awareness on the importance of safe sex and the use of male contraceptives via my upcoming film, ‘Chhatriwali’.”

