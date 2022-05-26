Amazon miniTV to stream first-ever gaming entertainment show, ‘Playground’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: World’s first gaming entertainment show ‘Playground’ will stream live on Amazon miniTV. ‘Playground’ is a unique eSport gaming competition, featuring multiple casual and pro games, between 4 teams, each owned and mentored by Asia’s leading gaming superstar namely Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout. The show will be hosted by RJ Mahvash, actor and VJ Benafsha Soonawalla and RJ Rohit Varghese.

Speaking about the audience response, Triggered Insaan, a leading gamer, influencer and ‘Playground’ mentor, said, “The initial response to ‘Playground’ has been really encouraging. We have had a very competitive line-up of participants who fought their way into the show in the vigorous round of auditions. I can’t wait to see how they will perform during the show duration engaging in fierce battle of strategy, mind games, team work and individual performance and to eventually win over the judges and audience to emerge as the ultimate winner. The show will bring forth a one-of-its-kind elevated experience for gaming fans across India and globally.”

Everything from awards and rewards for winning gaming matches as well as the viewers’ vote is valued in points. The contestant that sits on the top of the leader board with highest points after 4 weeks will be declared the winner. The winner will walk away with a whopping Rs 50 lakh as prize money.

