Final chance for Lokesh Kumar IAS to avoid ‘contempt of court’

The court granted four weeks as a last chance to comply with its order failing which the matter will be heard on merits on Nov 4

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy of the Telangana High Court gave DS Lokesh Kumar, District Collector, Urban Land Ceiling Ranga Reddy Collectorate, one last chance to purge himself of charges of contempt. Earlier the court had entertained a writ plea filed by G Anjaiah for consideration of an application made in November 2018 with regard to land, now in Balapur mandal of RR district, which is declared as surplus/ceiling land and to restore names of the petitioners in revenue records as the possession of the land is with the petitioner. The court by its order in December 2018 directed the authorities to consider and dispose of his petition.

The petitioner argued that the authorities had failed to consider the application notwithstanding the directions of the court. The Collector pointed out that he sought clarification from the government for implementing the order. Justice Rajasekhara Reddy wondered why the Collector, who is the implementing authority, was not implementing the same in spite the Advocate General who had already given his opinion. The judge remarked that it is unfortunate that even after the AG has given opinion, they are not implementing court orders. The court granted four weeks as a last chance to comply with its order failing which the matter will be heard on merits on Nov 4.

Facilities in Urdu medium schools

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, asked the Advocate General of Telangana to get instructions on the facilities available with the state for Urdu medium schools. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Abdul Sami contending that the state cannot deprive citizens of their constitutionally guarantee for Right to Education or deny them their life with dignity and discriminate on the basis of language. He urged the court to take notice of the discriminatory proceedings of the Commissioner of School Education and ex officio, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha Telangana, made on August 29. The petitioner sought directions to the authorities for making all arrangements or digital infrastructure and teaching staff for meeting the educational needs of students belonging to Urdu medium schools and junior colleges in Telangana.

Land case under irrigation project

Justice Abhishek Reddy is scheduled to hear on Thursday a writ plea complaining about the action of the authorities in dealing with the Kaleshwaram project. Jagillapuram Laxmaiah and two others moved the court against the dispossession/encroachment of their land by the government under the guise of digging gravity cannel under the Kaleshwaram project. They contended that the authorities were deviating from the marking stones laid in acquired land and were entering unacquired land belonging to him to an extent of over two acres in Pallepahad village of Turkapally mandal, Yadadri Bhongir district.

Plea for promotion

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the state to consider for promotion the petitioners for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police if they are otherwise eligible. The order comes in a writ plea filed by E Ravi Kiran Reddy and 25 other aspirants to be promoted to the rank. According to the petitioners, the government had followed the seniority list till 1762 and when they were in the list next due for promotion, the government decided to go batch-wise. This they claim is illegal and unjust.

