Final year medical student commits suicide in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A 21-year-old final year medical student of Nizamabad Government Medical College died, allegedly by suicide in his hostel room here on Saturday. Dasari Harsha of Chintaguda village in Jannaram Mandal of Adilabad district was found hanging in his room.

According to reports, exams were going on for MBBS fourth year students, but Harsha did not turned up and when his classmates went to the hostel room to see him, they found him hanging from the ceiling. Immediately they informed the hostel warden and called the police.

According to college principal Harsha was a bright student and used to get good marks in all the exams. He said that Harsha had health issues and he might have resorted to the extreme step due to it.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.