Financial aid for kin of deceased TRS leader

Khammam: In a humanitarian gesture, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and TRS district party office in-charge G Krishna have extended financial assistance to family of TRS leader Gaddala Kondal Rao who had passed away on Wednesday.

They both offered Rs 10, 000 each as immediate assistance to the bereaved family of the TRS leader on Thursday and extended condolences to the family. Kondal Rao was survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He named one of his sons after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressing his love for the leader. He actively took part in the Statehood movement and strengthened the party while serving as the TRS Khammam city wing president in the past.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar also paid a visit to Kondal Rao’s residence here and condoled the bereaved family members. The Minister said the party would always support the family while assuring that he would take care of the future of Kondal Rao’s children.

