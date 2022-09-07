| Find Out The Ratio And Proportion Of These Sums

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:18 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. The cost price of 2 shirts and 3 jeans is Rs 2,200 and the cost of 2 jeans and 4 shirts is Rs 2,400. Find the ratio between the cost of the jeans and the shirt.

a) 5 : 6 b) 8 : 9 c) 10 : 7 d) 11 : 10

Ans: c

Solution: Let the cost price of one shirt = Rs x, the cost price of one jeans = Rs y

According to the question,

2x 3y = 2200…… (1)

2y 4x = 2400

2x y = 1200…… (2)

After solving these 2 equations,

x = Rs 350, y = Rs 500

Ratio = 500: 350 = 10 : 7

2. A child paints a sphere with two colours, yellow and blue, making the ratio of yellow and blue area 1 : 3. If the ratio of yellow and blue area in the upper hemisphere is 4 : 9, the yellow area in lower hemisphere is what percent of the blue area in lower hemisphere?

a) 17.89% b) 21.14% c) 23.81% d) 25.34%

Ans: c

Solution: Ratio of yellow and blue in upper hemisphere = 4 : 9 (13 parts)

Ratio of yellow and blue = 1 : 3 (4 parts)

Let the total sphere be divided into 52 parts, then as per the ratio, the number of parts = 13 yellow and 39 blue parts

In upper hemisphere there will be 26 parts, as per the ratio (4 : 9), number of parts = 8 yellow and 18 blue parts

Number of parts in lower hemisphere = Total – upper hemisphere

Yellow parts = 13 – 8 = 5 parts and blue parts = 39 – 18 = 21 parts

Reqd. % = 5/21 × 100 = 23.81%

3. Madhu has three friends — Sonam, Divya and Radha. Ratio of monthly income of Sonam and Divya is 5 : 6 respectively and the ratio of monthly income of Radha and Divya is 4 : 3 respectively. Monthly income of Madhu is twice that of the total monthly income of all her three friends. If monthly income of Madhu is Rs 26,600, then what is the highest monthly income of any of her friends?

a) Rs 5600 b) Rs 5700 c) Rs 4600 d) Rs 4700

Ans: a

Solution: Let the income of Sonam and Divya be Rs 5n and Rs 6n respectively.

According to the question,

Ratio of income of Radha and Divya = 4 : 3 = 8 : 6

Hence ratio of income of Sonam, Divya and Radha = 5 : 6 : 8

Now sum of their total income = Rs (5n 6n 8n) = Rs 19n

According to the question income of Madhu = Rs (2 × 19n) = Rs 38n

Hence, 38n = 26600

⇒ n = 700

From the ratio it is clear that the income of Radha is highest amongst all the three friends of Madhu

Hence, total monthly income of Radha = Rs (8 × 700) = Rs 5600

