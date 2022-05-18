Find out whats is trending

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

By V. Rajendra Sharma

It’s good to have information handy on important current events and newsmakers, among other things

This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some sample questions with explanation:

In which of the following countries Green Triangle was inaugurated on March 16?

a. UK

b. South Africa

c. Madagascar

d. Maldives

Answer: c

Explanation: A Green Triangle, which has been named after Mahatma Gandhi, was inaugurated in Antananarivo, the capital city of Madagascar, on March 16, 2022. It was a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. It was jointly inaugurated by India’s Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, and Mayor of Antananarivo, Naina Andriantsitohaina.

Mirai is in news in recent times. What is it?

a. New planet discovered

b. Green Hydrogen satellite, first time to be launched

c. Green Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle

d. None

Answer: c

Explanation: The world’s most advanced technology-developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai was inaugurated by the union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi on March 16, 2022. Toyota Mirai is India’s first FCEV, which is completely powered by Hydrogen.

Match the following.

1. 2022 FIDE chess Olympiad venue a. Chennai

2. India’s first World Peace Center b. Gurugram

3. Indrayani Medicity c. Pune

a. 1-a, 2-b, 3-c

b. 1-c, 2-b, 3-a

c. 1-b, 2-c, 3-a

d. 1-a, 2-c, 3-b

Answer: a

Explanation: For the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 which will be held in Chennai from July 26 to August 8, this year, India has been selected as the host nation. Aimed at promoting peace and harmony in the world with mental, emotional and character development of the people, India plans to start its first World Peace Center in Gurugram, Haryana. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced to set up country’s first medical city named as ‘Indrayani Medicity’ in Pune, to provide all kinds of specialised treatment under one roof.

DCI and CSL have inked agreement and its purpose is?

a. To build a new war sea plane

b. First dredger of the country

c. First, solar powered vessel

d. First solar powered electric vessel

Answer: b

Explanation: On March 17, 2022, the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), signed an agreement to build the first indigenous dredger of the country. The project is estimated at a cost of around Rs 920 crore which is to be completed within 34 months.

Global recycling day is celebrated on?

a. March 16

b. March 17

c. March 18

d. March 19

Answer: c

Explanation: To recognise the importance of recycling as a resource and not to waste, the Global Recycling Day is observed every year on March 18. The theme for 2022 was ‘recycling fraternity’, which aims to recognise people who put themselves on the frontline to collect waste and recycling during the multiple lockdowns.

‘113 to 103’ is in news in recent times, it is about?

a. Number of CPSEs came down from 113 to 103

b. MMR has come down from 113 to 103

c. Due to privatisation, total number of PSUs come down from 113 to 103

d. None

Answer: b

Explanation: The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in India showed significant improvement at 103 for the period 2017-19, according to the official data released by the Registrar General of India on March 14, 2022. This rate was 122 in 2015-17 and 113 in 2016-18. The MMR is defined as the number of maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births during a given period.

MV Ram Prasad Bismil has been in news in recent times, why?

a. A satellite named after him

b. Longest vessel sailed, named after him

c. A regiment named after him

d. A new paramilitary wing is going to be created named after him

Answer: b

Explanation:The MV Ram Prasad Bismil is the longest vessel ever to sail on the river Brahmaputra. The 90 metre-long and 26-metre wide flotilla, loaded with a draft of 2.1 metres, achieved the feat on March 15, 2022, when it successfully completed the pilot run of heavy cargo movement from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Haldia to Pandu Port in Guwahati.