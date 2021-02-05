Find the taste of rustic Italy now in Hyderabad

The popularity of Jamie’s Pizzeria’ in the city hinges on its fresh ingredients and simplistic menu

Coming as a breath of fresh air in the heavily dominated pizza market of Domino’s and Pizza Hut is Jamie’s Pizzeria, a restaurant chain started by the UK celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, famous for hosting a horde of cookery shows on TLC. Known for his comforting meals that can be whipped up in a jiffy, he brings that same level of comfort food with delicious pizzas that warrant a second visit.

Now open in Hyderabad, Jamie’s Pizzeria is the 11th outlet in the country and, like its counterparts, it follows the same hip décor, only here the black and yellow accents feature Charminar and hordes of framed photographs of food and Oliver.

Located on Road No 1, Jubilee Hills, which is equally buzzing with people, the pizzeria has quickly become a happening spot with youngsters who are flocking to the place like bees to honey. According to the manager, their busiest times are the weekends with people lining up outside the doors during lunch time and evenings.

If you are a person not sold on pizzas, this place will change that opinion. They have loads of options in their menu starting with mocktails like the Berry punch, Orange mojito, and iced teas, but we recommend the Homemade ginger beer which gives you a nice perk up on a hot day as does the Masala lemonade.

In appetisers, you have the ubiquitous hand-stretched Cheesy garlic bread, but the Tomato and Ricotta crostini peppered with fresh basil is hands down the winner. After the tart flavour of cheese, the basil leaves you with a wonderful aftertaste. Meat lovers who like their spicy food will love the Fiery chicken wings (non-spice pizza lovers should keep tissues handy). Coming to the mainstays of the eatery: the hand-stretched pizzas are a well-balanced palate of tastes.

The Pesto pomodoro pizza fills your mouth with the pungent pesto complimented by zucchini, mushroom, mozzarella and parmesan. We also liked the subtly flavoured Red Rocket pizza with its luscious sun-dried tomatoes, rockets, veggie parmesan, and black olives.

The crowd favourite and a pizza that will appeal to the Hyderabadi senses is the Chicken Alla Diavola prepared with their secret and zesty chilli sauce that comes with toppings of roasted chicken, jalapenos, fresh chilli and mint yoghurt. If you aren’t very hungry, Jamie’s also offers a light meal where you get a pizza with a side of salad. The crunchy Watermelon and feta salad goes wonderfully well with the Red Rocket.

If you still have space left over after that much food, wrap up the meal with Spinach cannelloni pasta that is the perfect comfort food for a lazy brunch and then top it off with the delicious Tiramisu. Jamie’s Pizzeria is actually one of the few places that get this heavenly dessert right.

