Hyderabad: Major fire breaks out at godown at Chikkadpally

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:02 AM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a godown at Chikkadpally in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at the godown where tents and other articles provided for function hall, were stored.

On information the fire department rushed a couple of fire tenders.

Noticing the intensity of the fire the officials rushed more fire tenders. Around seven fire tenders from different fire stations were deployed to battle the blaze.

More details awaited

In another incident, property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted down when fire broke out at a tyre retreading unit at Hayathnagar on Wednesday night. No casualties were reported.

The fire started around midnight and continued for around a couple of hours before the firemen doused it. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. A few workers who were in the place rushed out before the fire got intense.

Fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to short circuit.