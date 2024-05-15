Sangareddy: Footwear shop gutted in fire accident in RC Puram

After noticing the smoke from the shop, the neighbours had informed the shop owner who in turn called the fire department officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 10:02 AM

Sangareddy: A footwear shop was reduced into ashes as a fire broke out in the shop at midnight at Ashok Nagar in Ramachandrapuram mandal in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the locals had tried to control the fire to restrict it from spreading to neighbouring shops by watering.

However, the shop was reduced to ashes by the time the fire tender was rushed to the location. An electric short circuit is expected to be the reason for the fire accident. The loss was not immediately ascertained.