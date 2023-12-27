Fire breaks out at scrap yard in Hyderabad

According to fire officials, the fire broke out a the scarp yard cum firewood sale point located in a residential area of MM Pahadi in Suleimananagar
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a scrap yard at Suleimananagar, Rajendranagar early on Wednesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.
According to fire officials, the fire broke out a the scarp yard cum firewood sale point located in a residential area of MM Pahadi in Suleimananagar.
On information from the local people, two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames. Due to the incident the police had evacuated residents staying in nearby houses as a precationary measure. Officials are trying ascertain the cause of fire.