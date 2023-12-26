Hyderabad: Case registered against former MLA for abusing woman

The police registered a case against former MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and three others for allegedly abusing a woman using her caste name

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against former MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and three others for allegedly abusing a woman using her caste name.

The woman municipal chairperson Shravanthi alleged she paid Rs 2.5 crores to Manchireddy who was MLA in 2019 to Chairmanship. She also alleged that the MLA, his son Prashanth Reddy, and two others had abused her using her caste name when she refused to obey their demands on numerous occasions.

The police are investigating.