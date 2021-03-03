Fire breaks out at tiffin centre in Hyderabad

The staff noticed fire and smoke and alerted the police and the Fire Department, following which fire personnel reached the spot and doused the fire

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at a tiffin centre in Yousufguda on Wednesday night. No one was injured in the incident, police said, adding that a short circuit was suspected to have triggered the fire. The incident occurred when a few persons were inside the eatery. The staff noticed fire and smoke and alerted the police and the Fire Department, following which fire personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. The LPG cylinders were shifted to a safer place. The incident led to a traffic snarl in the area. The police are investigating.

