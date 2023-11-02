Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, no casualty reported

The fire department received information about the fire at Chandni Chowk at 4:00 pm and for now fire has been doused off and police in investigating the reason behind the fire

By ANI Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a shop in North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Thursday. On information, five fire engines rushed to the spot and were able to douse the flames in a short time.

The fire department received information about the fire at 4:00 pm and for now fire has been doused off and police in investigating the reason behind the fire. No causality has been reported.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, five people got injured in a fire that broke out after a domestic gas cylinder exploded at a flat in Palam Vihar in Dwarka area of Delhi on Tuesday night, police said. The incident occurred around 10:00 pm.

The cylinder blast caused damage to the house and household items. Forensic experts inspected the scene of the crime.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC has been registered at PS Dwarka South in connection to the incident, and the police were further looking into the incident.