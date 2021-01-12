‘Remove hanging wires from Chandni Chowk or face contempt’

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi and also presided by Justice Rekha Palli also clarified that non-compliance of the order would result in initiation of contempt proceedings against them.

New Delhi: Even as the revamp of Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk is in full swing, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed BSES, MTNL, North MCD and other authorities to either comply with the order of removing hanging wires and cables in the area, or face contempt action which would be initiated against them.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi and also presided by Justice Rekha Palli also clarified that non-compliance of the order would result in initiation of contempt proceedings against them.

“…All service providers shall ensure compliance failing which we will be compelled to initiate contempt action,” the bench remarked.

The directions were passed as a result of the hearing on a petition filed by the counsel for court appointed nodal officers, alleging that MTNL was not cooperating and as a result of which feeder pillars are yet to be shifted despite repeated directions.

During the hearing, Advocate Naudhad Ahmed Khan submitted that hanging wires and cables are required to be removed.

“If those hanging wires are removed, half of the Chandni Chowk will be left without electricity,” the bench said while responding to Khan’s submissions.

Khan, however, submitted before the bench the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk might become the theme of Delhi’s tableau for the upcoming Republic Day Parade.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on April 12.