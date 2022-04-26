Fire guts electrical shop storeroom in Ranigunj

Published Date - 10:51 AM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: A fire broke in an electrical shop storeroom at Ranigunj on Monday night. No casualties were reported.

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire, police said.

Thick smoke and flames from the store located on the first floor of a complex, was noticed by motorists, who alerted the fire department and police. Four fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

It is learned that this is the second fire mishap in the same shop in recent times.

The Market police are investigating.