Secunderabad: Woman murdered in Ranigunj

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:55 AM, Thu - 13 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman was found murdered at Ranigunj area of Secunderabad.

The victim who is yet to be identified stayed along with her husband on pavement at Ranigunj road.

In early hours of Thursday, the body of woman was found in a pool of blood. “Some persons had hit the woman with a stone on head resulting in her death. We are checking the feed of closed circuit cameras installed nearby to identify the killer,” said an official of Mahankali police station.

The couple earned livelihood by seeking alms.