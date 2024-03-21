| Hyderabad Man Arrested For Robbing People By Accusing Them Of Causing Injuries To Him In Accidents

The man Venuka Ezra Sharon Vineeth (25), a resident of Bowenpally targeted people going on the roads in Secunderabad areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 05:03 PM

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force Hyderabad along with the Karkhana police on Thursday arrested a man who robbed people of money claiming he was injured in an accident because of them. The police seized a mobile phone, a bike and Rs. 20,000 from him.

On March 16, Vineeth stopped a man, Harish Kumar, while he was going on the Bowenpally market road on a bike and took away Rs.16,000 from him. Vineeth waylaid Harish on the road and picked up a quarrel with him alleging that the Harish was driving in a rash manner due to which he fell on the road.

“Vineeth claimed he received injuries in the incident and threatened Harish to pay Rs. 16,000 for medical treatment and got the money transferred through e-wallet account,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal. In a similar manner, he collected Rs. 10,000 from one person at Begumpet.

Vineeth also robbed people at Ranigunj, Bowenpally, Kharkhana, Patny, Tadban and other areas. “Since he took small amounts the people did not approach police,” said the official.