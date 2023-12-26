Hyderabad: Lower Tank Bund Road closure irks motorists

Adds to confusion and annoyance as many forced to take a detour

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 10:25 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

A barricade indicating road closure put up on the Lower Tankbund road, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: For more than a month now, any motorist approaching the Lower Tank Bund Road has had no other choice than to navigate the multiple barricades placed by the authorities.

Creating confusion and annoyance, closures on either side of the road have transformed what was once a straightforward route into a bewildering maze. Earlier, those commuting from Ranigunj and Kavadiguda towards Khairatabad would simply take the Lower Tank Bund Road and hop onto the Telugu Thalli flyover, avoiding the traffic on the Tank Bund road.

However, for some days now, commuters have been greeted with a sign that reads, “Lower Tank Bund Closed. Take Diversion.” That said, the road is not entirely blocked from this end. But it sure is closed on the other end near the Maisamma Temple which stands just a few steps away from the flyover.

The only option left now would be to take a U-turn, ride on the wrong side, take a right onto the Indira Park road, and drive a long way around to reach the other side of these barricades. Or go back completely towards Kavadiguda and take a left to get onto the Tank Bund road. Either way, you are set to run low on both petrol and patience. The Tank Bund Road leading to the Khairatabad flyover was also barricaded on some days near the Secretariat, further agonising the commuters and creating a traffic snarl.

“We need to know the reason for the blocked road from Lower Tank Bund towards Telugu Thalli flyover. Streamlining the traffic doesn’t make sense when you block one way and divert entire traffic towards another (sic),” lamented an X user.

While the initial conjecture was that the route was closed because of some repairs, a traffic cop on duty confirmed that the road was closed to avoid traffic jams. Although there are congestions a few evenings, it is a smooth passage on most days.

Like those trying to reach the west side of Hyderabad, motorists coming down from the newly operational VST Steel Bridge or Nallakunta and nearby areas are also dealing with a similar problem, as the right turn onto the Lower Tank Bund road is also closed. Many usually use this route to reach Secunderabad.

“I don’t understand why they blocked this road. It was the easiest route for me to get to my shop. Now I have to drive through multiple narrow lanes to reach my shop near SD Road,” says Manoj Gandikota who lives near Ramakrishna Math. As exasperation mounts and commuters grapple with this daily challenge, it may be time for authorities to dish out an alternative approach to handle the situation.