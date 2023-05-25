| First Collectors Conference Begins In New Secretariat

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will discuss the preparatory arrangements for the 21-day celebrations planned across the State to mark the 10th anniversary of the State Formation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:59 AM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: The District Collectors’ conference convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao began here on Thursday.

This is the first meeting of District Collectors being held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat after its inauguration. The Chief Minister will discuss the preparatory arrangements for the 21-day celebrations planned across the State to mark the 10th anniversary of the State Formation.

All the Ministers, Secretaries, District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police were among those who took part.