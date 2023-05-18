Advanced security systems added to Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat

Eight advanced X-ray scanners and under-vehicle scanning systems have been installed at the newly inaugurated Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

File Photo: Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: To ensure effective identification of various prohibited luggage items and suspicious vehicles, eight advanced X-ray scanners and under-vehicle scanning systems have been installed at the newly inaugurated Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

These X-ray Baggage Inspection Systems and Under Vehicle Scanning Systems were designed and developed in India. With this, screening of baggage and inspection of incoming vehicles will be more secure and thorough even as the checks are quicker.

According to a press release, Vehant Technologies, a pioneer in artificial intelligence and machine learning-based surveillance, has installed eight Kritiscan 6040 scanners for scanning luggage. These baggage scanners, which are highly accurate on 3D technology, provide the operator with an isometric view of the scanned baggage by generating three-dimensional images of the object.

Four Under Vehicle Scanning Systems were also installed through which all the vehicles arriving in the premise are checked thoroughly. Through this technology, when a vehicle passes over the scanner, the system captures the chassis number of the vehicle, the number plate, and the face of the driver, the release said.

Kapil Bardeja, CEO and Co-Founder of Vehant Technologies said, “With the help of these security systems, it is easy to inspect luggage and vehicles both in the day and night and they are capable of working in any weather condition”.

Also Read Telangana Cabinet announces scrapping of GO No 111