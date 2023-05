| Telangana First Cabinet Meeting In New Secretariat On Thursday

Telangana: First Cabinet meeting in new Secretariat on Thursday

16 May 23

Hyderabad: The first State Cabinet meeting at the new Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat will be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday.

The Cabinet meeting, to be held from 3 pm, is expected to discuss the preparations for the celebrations of the Telangana State Formation Day and other issues.

