First computer-aided online classes for govt school students in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Every teacher should remain a student throughout his life as the future of this country lies in their hands, said Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

He formally launched the first digital and computer-aided online board in the State for students of governments schools remotely at Zilla Parishad High School for Girls at Wanaparthy on Tuesday. He arranged for computers and other digital tools for conducting 3D online classes for students. Based on the feedback from students and teachers, the facility will be extended to other schools in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government was focusing on priority sectors and developing them in a phased manner to attain desired results. While the agriculture and irrigation sectors have been strengthened through various policies as well as infrastructure development measures, the government is focusing on improving conditions in health as well as education sectors.

“Four medical colleges have been established and seven new medical as well as nursing colleges are coming up across the State. The classes in these colleges will commence from next academic year. Similarly, 600 new residential schools have been set up, providing quality education, nutritious food and also health cards to girl students,” Niranjan Reddy said, adding that there will be more qualitative changes in education sector soon.

