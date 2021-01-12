First doses of Covid vaccine arrive in Hyderabad on Tuesday

According to health authorities here, the first doses of the Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute dispatched for Telangana were received by them at the state vaccine facility in Koti.

Hyderabad: The first doses of Covid vaccines meant for Telangana have arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday around noon time.

The health department as directed by the Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao, have been making all required arrangements for administration of the vaccine across the State from January 16.

The government has already made arrangements to administer the vaccine at 1,213 centres in the State and have set up 866 cold chain points for transport of the vaccine. A committee led by Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, will oversee the vaccination at State level and task force committees have been set up at the district and zonal levels.

