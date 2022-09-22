First draw of Dasara Shopping Bonanza picks five winners

Hyderabad: The Dasara Shopping Bonanza of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ has now become a much awaited annual event for customers in Hyderabad. Since past few years, customers have started looking forward to take part in the Dasara Shopping Bonanza, Managing Director, CBS Shopping Mall, Ameerpet, Suresh on Thursday said.

“We have been associated with Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today for a long time. It is a very happy occasion for us because CBS Shopping Mall in Ameerpet is the venue to draw the first winners in this year’s Dasara Shopping Bonanza,” he said.

On the first day of the draw, T Harshith, a customer from KLM Shopping Mall, Kukatpally emerged winner of the first prize while Haritha, who had purchased from Kalasa Jewellers, bagged the second prize in the Dasara Shopping Bonanza.

The third prize winner was M Swathi, a customer from MKR Developers, while the fourth prize was bagged by GCH Mounika and fifth prize by K Sairam, both customers at KLM Shopping Mall, Kukatpally.

On the occasion, CBS Shopping Mall MD, Suresh, AGMs from Namasthe Telangana, Ramulu and Raji Reddy congratulated the lucky winners.