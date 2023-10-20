Nissan Magnite for Dasara Shopping Bonanza winner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: Marking the grand finale of the 10-day ‘Dasara Shopping Bonanza,’ organized by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ between October 9 and 18, a ‘Bumper draw’ was held at Hotel Haritha Plaza, Begumpet, on Friday.

The Guest of Honours for the bumper draw included Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Film Director Anil Ravipudi along with Editor, Namasthe Telangana, T Krishna Murthy, Editor, Telangana Today, K Sreenivas Reddy, Chief General Manager, Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd (TPPL), C Srinivas, General Manager, TPPL, Surendar Rao, Deputy General Manager, TPPL, Rami Reddy, and Babu Rao, Chairman, Cafe Niloufer.

The lucky winner of Nissan Magnite in the bumper draw was P Sudarshan Murthy, a Director at Neil Gogte Institute of Technology, Uppal. On receiving the news via a phone call, Sudarshan Murthy was ecstatic, stunned, and was struggling to find words to express his joy. “I am absolutely delighted by this prize. It came as a complete surprise, especially since I had just gone shopping the day before. It’s unbelievable,” he said. Satyavathi Rathod and Anil Ravipudi extended their wishes to Murthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathod said, “Congratulations to the entire team for effectively organizing the event for a decade, thereby earning the trust of the customers.” She further expressed her hope that this tradition continues and grows, with more media organizations stepping forward to host such events. Apart from the bumper prize, the annual shopping festival offered five prizes to customers on a daily basis during its course. The lucky draws were held for those customers who made purchases at the outlets selected by Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today.