KLM customers win exciting gifts in Dasara Shopping Bonanza

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: The ninth lucky draw as part of Dasara Shopping Bonanza being conducted by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was held to pick five winners at KLM Shopping mall, Ameerpet on Wednesday.

Senior vice president (operations), KLM (Sai Silks Kalamandir), Mohan Chalavadi, Director of Vinayak Ads Agency, B Vinayak Rao and senior management of KLM Shopping Mall participated in the event.

The first prize of 32′ LED TV was won by P S Santosh Kumar, while the second prize of a mobile phone went to Aadiba and third prize of a microwave oven was won by Srinivas. The two gift vouchers were won by J S Reddy and Chaitra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Chalavadi congratulated ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ for organizing the unique Dasara lucky draw and said,, “the Dasara bonanza festival is a great motivator for customers, who really feel happy when they end-up winning great prizes while they shop”.

Director of Vinayak Ads Agency, Dr Vinayak Rao said that sustaining a lucky draw event during Dasara festival for such a long time is a great achievement. Such interesting offers add to festivities for families during Dasara festival,” he said.