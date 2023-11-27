Dasara Shopping Bonanza winner receives Nissan Magnite

PSN Murthy, the lucky winner of Nissan Magnite car in the special draw held on the occasion of Dasara Shopping Bonanza by Telangana Publications Pvt Limited has been handed over the brand new car

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: PSN Murthy, the lucky winner of Nissan Magnite car in the special draw held on the occasion of Dasara Shopping Bonanza by Telangana Publications Private Limited between October 8 and 18, 2023, has been handed over the brand new car on Monday.

The PSN Murthy couple received the Nissan Magnite car from Editor, Namasthe Telangana, T Krishna Murthy, Editor, Telangana Today, K Sreenivas Reddy, Vice-President, Telangana Publications, D Chiranjeevi and General Manager (Advt), Telangana Publications, N Surender Rao.

