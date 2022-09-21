Dasara Shopping Bonanza from Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today launched

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:25 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

The bonanza was formally announced by the KLM management after the lighting of the lamp by Namasthe Telangana Editor T Krishna Murthy and Telangana Today editor K Sreenivas Reddy at the outlet.

Hyderabad: The Dasara Shopping Bonanza of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ this year was launched at the KLM Shopping Mall in Ameerpet here on Wednesday.

The bonanza was formally announced by the KLM management after the lighting of the lamp by Namasthe Telangana Editor T Krishna Murthy and Telangana Today editor K Sreenivas Reddy at the outlet.

The Dasara Shopping Bonanza being held from September 21 to 30 aims at making the Dasara season more festive for people. Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils and KLM Fashion Mall are the title sponsors and others associated with the event include CMR Shopping Mall and Cafe Niloufer.

As part of the shopping bonanza, customers at KLM shopping malls will get a coupon for lucky draw. There will also be everyday winners.

Apart from the daily prizes, the winner in the bumper draw on the last day will win a car, KLM shopping mall representatives said.

The chain of shopping malls has been drawing a very positive response from customers of all age groups, they said.