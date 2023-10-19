Hyderabad: Man wins 32′ LED TV in Dasara Shopping Bonanza

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: The tenth lucky draw as part of Dasara Shopping Bonanza being conducted by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was held to pick five winners at Varun Motors, Begumpet, on Thursday.

Varun Motors Group CGM, Venkateshwar Rao, Sunny Advertisement Agency head, Pratap Reddy, Begumpet Varun Motors General Manager, Krishna Kumar, Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd (TPPL) General Manager – Advertising, N Surendar Rao, participated in the event.

The first prize of 32′ LED TV was won by Joshi, while the second prize of a mobile phone went to Pravallika and third prize of a microwave oven was won by Sai Kumar. The two gift vouchers were won by Naveen and Rohan.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Kumar said ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ through the Shopping Bonanza were giving a new enthusiasm to the shoppers during the festive season.

Varun Motors Group CGM, Venkateshwar Rao, said Varun Motors, Begumpet, is offering true value cars apart from new cars to the customers. “We are providing all kinds of services too for the customers ,” he said. Sunny Advertisement Agency head, Pratap Reddy, said lucky draws like help the festive shoppers more and create an enthusiasm among them.